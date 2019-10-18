Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883206 ISIN: FR0000130395 Ticker-Symbol: RMC 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
08:25 Uhr
119,60 Euro
-3,00
-2,45 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,80
122,40
08:38
122,00
123,00
08:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REMY COINTREAU SA119,60-2,45 %