Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces the successful disposal of 3,504,640 Eurazeo shares, representing approximately 4.45% of the share capital of Eurazeo, for a total consideration of €224.3 million.

The transaction has been carried out through a private placement to institutional investors by way of an accelerated book building offering.

The transaction will bring to €46.0 million Eurazeo's contribution to Tikehau Capital's investment portfolio revenues since 1 January 20191

Following the completion of the placement, Tikehau Capital will retain a 5.1% residual stake in Eurazeo share capital. Tikehau Capital has committed to a 90-day lock-up period on its residual stake from the settlement of the transaction.

Nomura International plc has acted as financial advisor to Tikehau Capital in the transaction. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Limited have acted as Joint Bookrunners, Placing Agents and Underwriters.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1 bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 30 June 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Luxemburg, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

1 Including in particular, over the second half of the year, a capital gain of €9.5 million and the fair value adjustment of the shares remaining in the portfolio (based on the price of the transaction)

