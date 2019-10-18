Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DMZM ISIN: FR0013230612 Ticker-Symbol: 7TI 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
08:01 Uhr
22,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,200
22,600
08:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EURAZEO
EURAZEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURAZEO SE65,50-5,21 %
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA22,200+0,91 %