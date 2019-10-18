Conference welcomes hundreds of data enthusiasts, customers, partners and subject matter experts to discuss the future of data management in the digital age. The event can be attended in person or online by connecting to the live stream.

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, announced its 3rd annual user conference in Europe, Denodo DataFest, on 23rd October in London. In this conference, attendees will learn strategies on how to leverage data virtualization to enable highly flexible, agile, and powerful BI architectures that are paving the way to multi-cloud adoption. The event can be attended in person or online by connecting to the live stream.

"I am looking forward to speaking at the Denodo DataFest 2019 user conference and am excited to share how we are using data virtualization to enable self-service BI for business users at Festo," said Diethard Frank, IT Product Manager, Big Data AI Services at Festo. "I'm excited to share our experience and lessons learned that will hopefully help other organizations think about how to leverage modern technology approaches to truly innovate and uncover hidden value from their data."

Through this immersive conference, Denodo is bringing together visionary leaders and technical experts to help redefine how data is reshaping the modern enterprise and driving digital business.

"Today, businesses need a holistic view of data across the enterprise from all data sources-on premises, in the cloud, and streaming-to gain deeper insights into customers, new market opportunities, and competition," said Ravi Shankar, Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. "Business success demands agile, real-time data integration-to accelerate the time-to-results, and hence the time-to-revenue. DataFest brings together some of our most trusted customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to help address these critical challenges, while setting the course for the future of data driven intelligence."

Sessions will feature actionable insight from analyst Rick van der Lans and partners including Wipro, Square IT Services, UST Global, HCL and others who will participate in panel discussions. Attendees will also hear real world insights from Festo, NHS Scotland, St. James's Place and Landsbankinn, to name a few, who will share how they leveraged data virtualization to enable enhanced analytics and agility.

"Organizations moving towards cloud and migrating Personnel Identification Information (PII) and other sensitive and critical enterprise information will face challenges. Data services best practices will help resolve most of these pain points," said Rajat Sinha, Senior Director Alliances, Wipro Limited. "I am excited to talk about our partnership with Denodo for modern data virtualization solutions that will enable companies to gain maximum benefits from cloud initiatives in form of agility and cost savings."

"At UST Global, we help our Fortune 500 customers get insightful, actionable and explainable insights which drive business outcomes at speed, by integrating data engineering and engineering analytics," said Niranjan Ram, CTO of UST Global. "As a trusted Denodo partner, we look forward to presenting a practitioner's perspective, focusing on the challenges of managing a data science pipeline and improving productivity of our data scientists."

"Denodo DataFest is the ideal event for everybody interested in data virtualization, data management and data architecture. It's always a pleasure to be there and exchange knowledge with the people from Denodo and all their customers and partners," said Bas van der Peet, Business Unit Manager at Axians.

