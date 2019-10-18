Intertrust Group: Extraordinary General Meeting convocation and agenda

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 18 October 2019 - Intertrust N.V. [Euronext: INTER; the "Company"] a leading global provider of expert administrative services to corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth clients, has convened the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Thursday 28 November 2019 at 15:00 CET at the offices of Intertrust N.V., Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The related documents including the agenda and explanatory notes are available on the website).

Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM either in person or by proxy should register themselves at ABN AMRO via http://www.abnamro.com/evoting or through the intermediary in whose administration the shareholder is registered as holder of shares Intertrust N.V., ultimately on 21 November 2019 no later than 17:00 pm (CET). Reference is made to the convocation for further information.

