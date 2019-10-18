

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will participate in the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2019 in Singapore, October 21-25, 2019, and showcase Honda's initiatives where its safety and driver-assistive technologies and V2X (vehicle-to-vehicle / vehicle-to-infrastructure) technologies are utilized to advance mobility and people's daily lives.Key technologies included in Honda exhibitHonda SensingTM:Honda's safety and driver-assistive system which includes various functions such as a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).Safe SwarmTM:Safe Swarm is a technology concept aimed at realizing safe and smooth traffic flow through vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure data sharing. For instance, Safe Swarm enables drivers to avoid collisions when they enter intersections with poor visibility and prevents traffic congestion by assisting drivers to merge and change lanes at the appropriate speed and timing.Data service for vehicles equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack:By collecting data from Honda's portable and swappable battery, Honda Mobile Power Pack, the service provides users, via dedicated smartphone app, with information about the locations of battery swapping stations where fully-charged Mobile Power Packs are available.Motorcycle theft deterrent system based on digital terrestrial broadcasting carrier:Using a carrier wave for digital terrestrial broadcasting, the system sends the ID of the Bluetooth tags attached to stolen motorcycles to the participating vehicles on the road. When participating vehicles detect the tags in question, they send location information to the system, which will work as a deterrent against motorcycle theft. Honda participated in a project to conduct a preparatory survey in South American countries to verify a security system which utilizes digital terrestrial broadcasting carrier. This is a project contracted to NTT DATA Corporation by Japan's Ministry ofInternal Affairs and Communications and conducted in Brazil.Elderly and children tracking system:A communication device mounted on vehicles on the road and street lights tracks Bluetooth tags held by elderly and children and notifies respective family members of location information. Kakogawa City in Hyogo, Japan has installed and is currently operating this system within the city.About the 26th ITS World Congress 2019 in SingaporeHost Organizations: Land Transport Authority, ITS SingaporeDates: Monday, October 21-Friday, October 25, 2019Host Country: SingaporeVenue: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition CentreITS World Congress 2019 official website: https://itsworldcongress2019.com/About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.