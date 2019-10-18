Murray Income Trust (MUT) has significantly outperformed its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark and the majority of peers over the past year, in large part due to its focus on high-quality companies with strong balance sheets, which have held up better than others in recent bouts of market volatility. Manager Charles Luke takes a long-term approach, giving time for company fundamentals to win through and reducing trading costs. The trust has an increased focus on mid-cap and smaller companies (now c 30% of the portfolio) and also has the ability to invest up to 20% (currently c 11%) overseas. The manager highlights MUT's attractive income characteristics, with a 4.0% yield, above-average dividend growth and dividend security, and a 46-year record of increasing its annual payouts.

