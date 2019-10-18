Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
10:35 Uhr
152,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,00
151,00
11:14
149,36
151,32
11:14
18.10.2019 | 11:01
(67 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-Q

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-Q

PR Newswire

London, October 17

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 18, 2019 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations

Nina Krauss Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com mark.bendza@honeywell.com


© 2019 PR Newswire