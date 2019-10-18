Tectonic Gold Plc - First Payment Received on Silverstream Royalty

18 October 2019

First payment received on Silverstream Royalty

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") company, is pleased to announce that it has received the first quarterly interest payment due from Silverstream SEZC. The interest is related to the convertible note received as part of the consideration on the sale of the Graphmada graphite mine royalty that was announced on 2 September 2019.

Highlights:

First payment received on 12-month convertible note

CAD$250,000 5% note matures in August 2020

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

