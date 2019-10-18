Tectonic Gold Plc - First Payment Received on Silverstream Royalty
PR Newswire
London, October 18
18 October 2019
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
First payment received on Silverstream Royalty
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") company, is pleased to announce that it has received the first quarterly interest payment due from Silverstream SEZC. The interest is related to the convertible note received as part of the consideration on the sale of the Graphmada graphite mine royalty that was announced on 2 September 2019.
Highlights:
First payment received on 12-month convertible note
CAD$250,000 5% note matures in August 2020
For further details of the transaction please see the announcement made on 2 September 2019.
About Tectonic Gold:
Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930
|Financial Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.