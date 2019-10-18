Announcement of the member of the Council of joint stock company Olainfarm

Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" has received an announcement from the member of its Council Janis Buks where stated that Janis Buks has not agreed to be a Member of the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" specified in the draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1, 2019 published on the website of Nasdaq Riga on October 17, 2019.

