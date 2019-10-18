Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2019
18.10.2019 | 11:58
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, October 18

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2019 will commence today, 18 October 2019, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 19 November 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

18 October 2019


