Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish its financial results for Q3 of 2019 on Wednesday 30 October

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday 30 October, after the markets have closed.

Meeting / Webcast in English 31 October at 8:30 GMT (9:30 CET)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 31 October at 8:30 GMT (9:30 CET) where CEO Benedikt Gislason, CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Theodór Fridbertsson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartún19, Reykjavík, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and to put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: 46 850 558 356

IS: 354 800 7508

UK: 44 33 3300 9270

US: 1 83 3823 0587

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.comand a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations www.arionbanki.is/IR.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is, tel. 354 444 6760.