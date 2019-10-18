Outotec Oyj: Outotec awarded a major grinding mill order in Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 18, 2019 AT 2:00 PM

Outotec awarded a major grinding mill order in Australia

Outotec has been awarded an order by Iron Bridge Operations (IBO) for the delivery of Outotec HIGmill high intensity grinding mills and services for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Australia. IBO is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd and Formosa Steel IB. The order value of approximately EUR 50 million has been booked in Outotec's 2019 fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope includes the design and delivery of ten advanced HIGmill grinding mills, as well as installation and commissioning and site services to support the customer with site operation and maintenance. The deliveries will take place in 2020 and 2021.

When complete, the project will produce 22 million tonnes per annum of high grade 67% iron magnetite concentrate product and will deliver an energy efficient operation with globally competitive capital intensity and operating costs.

"After extensive evaluation of available technologies and a comprehensive test work program in collaboration with Fortescue, Outotec HIGmill technology was selected for this industry-first process circuit due to significant benefits in energy savings. Additionally, considering the amount of grinding power required for this project along with Fortescue's objective to reduce the total number of mills required, the HIGmill, with the world's highest available installed power in a compact footprint, was best suited to meet the customer's requirements for this project," notes Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. +358 40 822 7100

Saija Kinanen, Director - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2044, +358 40 187 5353

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com