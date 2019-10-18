The market will register an incremental growth of USD 288.99 million between 2019 and 2023

The report, global pulmonary edema therapeutics market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pulmonary edema therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report on the pulmonary edema therapeutics market includes:

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification AbbVie Inc. Bausch Health Companies Inc. Johnson Johnson Services Inc. Lupin Ltd. Merck Co. Inc. Mylan NV Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Pulmonary edema therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

Cardiogenic pulmonary edema Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High prevalence of risk factors will drive the pulmonary edema therapeutics market

The growing prevalence of risk factors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema therapeutics market. Various risk factors include organ failures, lifestyle habits, trauma, high altitude, and infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungus. The risk factors contribute to the health indication in various ways. For instance, improper functioning of kidneys reduces the elimination of waste fluids, causing fluid overload and accumulation in the lungs.

Increasing use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis An emerging trend in pulmonary edema therapeutics market

The use of biomarkers has increased over recent years to detect pulmonary edema, which is one of the key pulmonary edema therapeutics market trends. Cardiac markers such as serum brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), N-terminal-pro BNP (NT-pro-BNP), and plasma CD146 cardiac are used to indicate the congestion of heart failure disease, which causes pulmonary edema. Biomarkers can also be used to detect other associated heart or kidney-related diseases. Moreover, the use of biomarkers is less expensive compared with other evaluation tests, which is increasing patient adherence. These factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis

Strategic alliances

Increase in funding for research on respiratory diseases

