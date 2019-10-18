Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHX ISIN: CA53681G1090 Ticker-Symbol: KC3 
Tradegate
16.10.19
18:52 Uhr
0,221 Euro
-0,007
-3,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM CHILE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITHIUM CHILE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,189
0,214
14:27
0,186
0,223
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LITHIUM CHILE
LITHIUM CHILE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LITHIUM CHILE INC0,221-3,07 %