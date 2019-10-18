Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
13:14 Uhr
12,410 Euro
+0,160
+1,31 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,600
12,860
14:47
18.10.2019 | 14:34
(46 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Mycronic Receives Order for a Prexision 8 Evo Mask Writer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 8 Evo mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order is valued between USD 18-23 million and is planned for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

Prexision 8 is an advanced mask writer for display applications. The product, which was launched on the market ten years ago, has now been updated with the new control platform Evo.

Evo was launched in September this year and is built on a modern software and hardware architecture designed to meet the future requirements within both production automation and big data applications.

"We are pleased to secure another order from this customer and at the same time the order points to the display industry's further need for photomask area", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators
Tel: +46-709-844-282
charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46-70-558-39-19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-8-evo-mask-writer,c2935887

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/2935887/1125664.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire