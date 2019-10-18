Mycronic Receives Order for a Prexision 8 Evo Mask Writer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 8 Evo mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order is valued between USD 18-23 million and is planned for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

Prexision 8 is an advanced mask writer for display applications. The product, which was launched on the market ten years ago, has now been updated with the new control platform Evo.

Evo was launched in September this year and is built on a modern software and hardware architecture designed to meet the future requirements within both production automation and big data applications.

"We are pleased to secure another order from this customer and at the same time the order points to the display industry's further need for photomask area", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators

Tel: +46-709-844-282

charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +46-70-558-39-19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

