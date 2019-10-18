BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2020

October 18, 2019

Projected timetable

of the next publications and events 2020

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2020 is the following one:

Publications Date of publication

(after market closing) Information meetings

Annual sales of 2019



Quiet period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Annual results of 2019



Quiet period from Monday, February 10, 2020

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020

at the SFAF

1st quarter sales of 2020

Quiet period from Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thursday, April 23, 2020 Shareholders' Meeting 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020

Half-year sales of 2020



Quiet period from Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Half-year results of 2020



Quiet period from Monday, August 10, 2020

Wednesday, September 9, 2018 Thursday, September 10, 2020

Webcast

3rd quarter sales of 2020



Quiet period from Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Thursday, October 22, 2020

