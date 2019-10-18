BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2020

October 18, 2019
Projected timetable
of the next publications and events 2020
The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2020 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication
(after market closing)
|Information meetings
|
Annual sales of 2019
Quiet period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020
|Thursday, January 23, 2020
|
Annual results of 2019
Quiet period from Monday, February 10, 2020
|Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Thursday, March 12, 2020
at the SFAF
|
1st quarter sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Shareholders' Meeting 2020
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|
Half-year sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|
Half-year results of 2020
Quiet period from Monday, August 10, 2020
|Wednesday, September 9, 2018
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
Webcast
|
3rd quarter sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 7, 2020
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Our next update:
October 24, 2019, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com
