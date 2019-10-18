Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
Frankfurt
18.10.19
08:01 Uhr
31,750 Euro
+0,400
+1,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,400
31,750
14:45
18.10.2019 | 14:42
(19 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2020

October 18, 2019

Projected timetable

of the next publications and events 2020

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the year 2020 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication
(after market closing)		Information meetings

Annual sales of 2019

Quiet period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Annual results of 2019

Quiet period from Monday, February 10, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020Thursday, March 12, 2020
at the SFAF

1st quarter sales of 2020
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Shareholders' Meeting 2020Thursday, May 28, 2020

Half-year sales of 2020

Quiet period from Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
Thursday, July 16, 2020

Half-year results of 2020

Quiet period from Monday, August 10, 2020
Wednesday, September 9, 2018Thursday, September 10, 2020
Webcast

3rd quarter sales of 2020

Quiet period from Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Thursday, October 22, 2020

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Our next update:
October 24, 2019, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2019.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot.
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire