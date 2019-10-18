Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Hip Hop Bling, SMARTdesks, Titan Roofing, and American Craftsman Renovations

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada Corporation that owns Findit.com, shares the latest posts from some of our members. Featured today are Hip Hop Bling, SMARTdesks, Titan Roofing, and American Craftsman Renovations.

Findit, is a full service social media content management platform that provides members with online marketing web tools and services that help create craft detailed status updates. Each Right Now post becomes its very own landing page, that can include a variety of content verticals such as photos, a video link, text description, audio file and a back link to the members website if they choose. Each boarder of the page includes navigation to that members content posted in Findit along with the members contact information for those that include it. Many of our members use Findit to compliment their social media online marketing strategy along with meeting their SEO objectives. In addition to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest Findit is utilized to improve overall online web presence by increasing organic search results in search engines, along with increasing sharing to other social networking sites.

Here are some of the latest posts from our featured members today.

Hip Hop Bling

HipHopBling.com has been trusted for 15+ Years as the leader in superior hip hop jewelry. Offering the best value in quality made hip hop jewelry such as Tennis Chains, Hip Hop Watches, Grillz, Micro Pave Rings, and More. People find out that our quality and prices are unbeatable. Paying double the price for Jewels elsewhere doesn't mean it's better. We've built great relationships with our factory locations over the years to produce the finest hip hop jewelry at the lowest possible price. So you know you're getting hooked up with HipHopBling.com. Look and feel rich with our quality made hip hop jewelry.

Buy Ladies Bling Bling Jewelry at Hip Hop Bling

See additional posts from Hip Hop Bling on Findit at findit.com/hiphopbling/rightnow

SMARTdesks

The Original SMARTdesks® is your source for the highest quality custom computer desks and tables. In business for more than 20 years, we manufacture a complete array of furniture for higher education, government departments and corporations looking to provide learning environments highly integrated with technology.

Order your custom collaborative conference tables from SMARTdesks for a more efficient work environment

See additional posts from SMARTdesks on Findit at findit.com/conference-tables

Titan Roofing

Titan Roofing is Charleston's premier metal roofing contractors specializing in residential and commercial roofing services to property owners. Since 2001, we have become South Carolina's most competent and professional roofers completing several federal, municipal and privately funded projects that required a high degree of professionalism and quality workmanship.

For superior metal roofing services in Charleston South Carolina contact Titan Roofing

See additional posts from Titan Roofing on Findit at Findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors/RightNow

American Craftsman Renovations

American Craftsman Renovations is a residential general contracting outfit with an intense focus on client relationships. The most important thing we build is a life- long relationship with our clients. It begins with our respect of our client's families, homes and the investment that they have chosen to make their homes a functional work of art.

Create more functional space in your Savannah home with a residential home addition

See additional posts from American Craftsman Renovations on Findit at Findit.com/savannahadditions/RightNow

Anyone striving to improve and increase their overall online presence can do this by utilizing both the free and paid for online services offered though Findit. To gain more exposure on the web with an interface that interacts with your other social networking accounts be sure to join Findit and start increasing and improving your online web foot print today.

Post on the go with the Findit App available on IOS and Android Devices

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

