The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of income, as well as capital growth, over the long term. Unconstrained by index considerations, the managers (Gervais Williams and Martin Turner) have a wide investment universe from which to select companies that are well managed and able to deliver sustainable and growing dividends. The portfolio is well diversified, with a bias towards small-cap companies; since DIVI's inception in April 2011 to end-September 2019, the trust has delivered an annualised NAV total return of 11.5% and consistent growth of its regular dividend.

