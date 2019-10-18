The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% between 2019-2023
The report, liver cancer drugs market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (immunotherapy and targeted therapy) and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the liver cancer drugs market includes:
Liver cancer drugs market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Liver Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Bayer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eisai
- Merck
- Ono Pharmaceutical
Liver Cancer Drugs Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Liver Cancer Drugs Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- Immunotherapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Targeted therapy Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Favorable reimbursement scenario will drive the liver cancer drugs market
The availability of favorable reimbursement policies is one of the critical factors that will drive liver cancer drugs market growth during the forecast period. Several public reimbursement programs for liver cancer drugs are funded by emerging economies in the APAC region. This enables the patients belonging to any socio-economic condition to have equal access to liver cancer drugs while eliminating direct drug costs. This will further boost the liver cancer drugs market growth during the forecast period.
Introduction of precision cancer medicines An emerging trend in the liver cancer drugs market
Morphological changes in liver cancer patients are studied using next-generation DNA sequencing for better understanding. This in turn, has resulted in the emergence of targeted therapies for the treatment of liver cancer. In addition, the adoption of precision medicine will aid in the treatment of cancer in the late stages, which will boost the market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Use of mABs
- Introduction of precision cancer medicines in liver cancer
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
