Berman Tabacco Investigates Parsley Energy, Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Officers and Directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. ("Parsley Energy") (NYSE: PE ) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. ("Jagged Peak") (NYSE:J AG) in connection with Parsley Energy's all-stock acquisition of Jagged Peak announced on October 14, 2019.

The acquisition is valued at approximately $2.27 billion, including Jagged Peak's net debt of approximately $625 million as of June 30, 2019. Jagged Peak shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own, or $7.95 per Jagged Peak share based on Jagged Peak's closing price on October 11, 2019, a substantial discount. This deal represents a 1.5% premium to Jagged Peak's 30-day volume weighted average price.

Berman Tabacco is investigating whether the Officers and Directors of Parsley Energy and/or Jagged Peak breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this proposed merger and whether the negotiation of this transaction was free of improper conflicts of interest .

