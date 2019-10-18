Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2019
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

18 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
11 October 20191,64156.68556.6156.651603BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
11 October 201940056.6856.6156.635000Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
11 October 201950056.6456.656.626000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
11 October 201950056.6956.6956.690000CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
11 October 201970056.6856.6256.648571IEX ("IEXG")
11 October 201976956.6956.6156.640988NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
11 October 2019102,19456.7756.0856.554640New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
11 October 20191,40056.68556.656.667857OTC Markets ("OTC")
11 October 201911,09456.6956.6156.672625NYSE Arca ("PSE")
11 October 201960056.6856.656.635000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
11 October 201920256.6456.6256.629901CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
14 October 2019150,00057.1656.6656.886426NYSE
15 October 201910057.3557.3557.350000BATS
15 October 2019657.457.457.400000BYX
15 October 20192,30057.457.35557.392826CFX
15 October 20195,11857.457.35557.385545IEXG
15 October 201930057.457.3757.380000NASDAQ
15 October 2019140,00057.5756.9357.369378NYSE
15 October 20191,77657.457.35557.381182OTC
15 October 201910057.39557.39557.395000PSE
15 October 201930057.457.35557.378333XDEX
16 October 201911,00057.7757.72557.755682CFX
16 October 20192,39957.7757.72557.766267IEXG
16 October 2019135,00057.9857.2857.762289NYSE
16 October 201930057.7757.7757.770000OTC
16 October 20191,30157.757.757.700000PSE
17 October 20191,04058.4158.3358.373462BATS
17 October 20194058.4158.4158.410000BSE
17 October 201920058.34558.34558.345000CFX
17 October 201959758.4158.32558.348023IEXG
17 October 20191,00158.4158.3558.393976NASDAQ
17 October 2019149,71258.4157.958.248440NYSE
17 October 20191,90058.4157.958.025526PSE
17 October 201930058.458.458.400000XDEA
17 October 201921058.4158.3558.376667XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:11, 14, 15, 16 and 17 October 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7291/191018_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire