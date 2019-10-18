COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

18 October 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 11 October 2019 1,641 56.685 56.61 56.651603 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 11 October 2019 400 56.68 56.61 56.635000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 11 October 2019 500 56.64 56.6 56.626000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 11 October 2019 500 56.69 56.69 56.690000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 11 October 2019 700 56.68 56.62 56.648571 IEX ("IEXG") 11 October 2019 769 56.69 56.61 56.640988 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 11 October 2019 102,194 56.77 56.08 56.554640 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 11 October 2019 1,400 56.685 56.6 56.667857 OTC Markets ("OTC") 11 October 2019 11,094 56.69 56.61 56.672625 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 11 October 2019 600 56.68 56.6 56.635000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 11 October 2019 202 56.64 56.62 56.629901 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 14 October 2019 150,000 57.16 56.66 56.886426 NYSE 15 October 2019 100 57.35 57.35 57.350000 BATS 15 October 2019 6 57.4 57.4 57.400000 BYX 15 October 2019 2,300 57.4 57.355 57.392826 CFX 15 October 2019 5,118 57.4 57.355 57.385545 IEXG 15 October 2019 300 57.4 57.37 57.380000 NASDAQ 15 October 2019 140,000 57.57 56.93 57.369378 NYSE 15 October 2019 1,776 57.4 57.355 57.381182 OTC 15 October 2019 100 57.395 57.395 57.395000 PSE 15 October 2019 300 57.4 57.355 57.378333 XDEX 16 October 2019 11,000 57.77 57.725 57.755682 CFX 16 October 2019 2,399 57.77 57.725 57.766267 IEXG 16 October 2019 135,000 57.98 57.28 57.762289 NYSE 16 October 2019 300 57.77 57.77 57.770000 OTC 16 October 2019 1,301 57.7 57.7 57.700000 PSE 17 October 2019 1,040 58.41 58.33 58.373462 BATS 17 October 2019 40 58.41 58.41 58.410000 BSE 17 October 2019 200 58.345 58.345 58.345000 CFX 17 October 2019 597 58.41 58.325 58.348023 IEXG 17 October 2019 1,001 58.41 58.35 58.393976 NASDAQ 17 October 2019 149,712 58.41 57.9 58.248440 NYSE 17 October 2019 1,900 58.41 57.9 58.025526 PSE 17 October 2019 300 58.4 58.4 58.400000 XDEA 17 October 2019 210 58.41 58.35 58.376667 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17 October 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7291/191018_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

