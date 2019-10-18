The "Developing Compelling Value Propositions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This fast-paced, inspiring one-day course will explore and explain exactly what you need to do to develop and write a value proposition that gets noticed, gets read and gets results.

Whatever your market sector, and whatever product or service you sell, it's the power and relevance of your proposition that makes your customer respond or buy.

Customers now expect suppliers, both existing and new, to communicate with them in a way that's insightful and relevant to their particular business drivers and concerns. In response, sales and marketing disciplines have become more entwined so that they can deploy more targeted and productive communications and adopt more effective marketing disciplines such as Account-Based Marketing (ABM).

What you'll discover

Whether you are currently engaged in ABM, looking to win new customers, or want to know how to create more targeted and productive messaging, this course is for you. It will provide the expert insights, tools and techniques you need to create compelling marketing propositions that target individual people, departments and business drivers, rather than just industry sectors.

The customer mindset: how business people react and respond to propositions

Understanding customer-centricity and how to apply it in all your communications

The difference between what you want to sell and what customers want to buy

Winning hearts and minds: harnessing emotional drivers to create desire

Understanding the nature of propositions and their primary forms

Practical exercise: developing propositions that resonate with your target audience

Defining your proposition and creating perceived customer value

Marketing by objective: new business generation vs. protect and grow strategies

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and 'Point of Entry' propositions

Making it personal: even when you lack meaningful customer insight

Setting the tone: finding the right voice for your brand, product or organisation

Practical exercise: defining customer pain-points, aspirations and anxieties

How to make sure your marketing communications get read

The importance of structure: organising your messages in the right order

Creativity vs. Clarity: what works best, when and why

Why headlines are so important to almost all marketing content

Choosing the right headline or title to introduce your proposition or message

Toolkits

Motivator propositions crib-sheet

The proven three-step proposition formulae that add up to a sale

15 key questions that will define your value proposition

12 point validation checklist for 'fit for purpose' communications

Real-life examples

Through the course, Paul will share expert insights into what works best and rarely works at all referencing over 100 real-life messaging and proposition examples from B2B organisations of all sizes.

Practical exercises

As well as expert practitioner teaching, you will learn through practical exercises and evidential experience. You will also have the opportunity to put what you have learnt into practice during group workshops.

