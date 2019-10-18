Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 186.015 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67406 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 23925 EQS News ID: 892693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2019 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)