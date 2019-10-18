Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2019 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 109.654 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1987 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 23946 EQS News ID: 892737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 18, 2019 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)