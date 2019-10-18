Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - Today's feature company is ZoomAway Travel (TSXV: ZMA) (FSE: 4ZO) (OTCBB: ZMWYF), a leader in the hospitality technology sector.





British Columbia-based ZoomAway Travel, operates through two major subsidiaries. ZoomAway Inc, based in Nevada, provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs.

Its Canadian subsidiary, Travel Game, is dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's new flagship project ZoomedOut pushes the boundaries of location-driven games with simple yet addictive and proven gameplay mechanics, while seamlessly integrating with real-world hospitality features for businesses and points of interest.

Players collect resources to conquer every building and point of interest in any given city, alone or with a team. ZoomedOut also empowers businesses to reach out to users and showcase what hospitality offerings they have, such as rooms, food, activities, etc., noninvasively within a unique section of the game.

In July, the company entered into a relationship with Google Maps Platform to employ their Google Maps Platform gaming solution. By partnering with Google Maps Platform, Zoomaway will incorporate real world scenes constructed with geospatial data from Google Maps and rendered at run-time using the Unity game engine.

The company and its games consultant, Zero 8 Studios (www.zero8studios.com), are already utilizing the platform to its fullest potential in Las Vegas, which was chosen as the launch city due to its high volume of tourism, its intrinsic need for more entertainment, as well as the teams' vast experience in the casino and hospitality industries. The company is working towards expanding ZoomedOut to additional cities.

Sean Schaeffer, President and CEO, stated: "We couldn't be more excited to be one of the partners to utilize this platform. With the execution of this agreement we also are pleased to already have the added benefit of working closely with several teams at Google Maps Platform to assist us in our endeavors. By leveraging their extensive expertise in this space, we expect to maximize marketing exposure and optimize our cost per install (CPI). Just some of the many added benefits of working with the world's leader in mapping technology."

For more information please visit the company's website www.zoomaway.com, contact Sean Schaeffer, President and CEO, at 775-691-8860 or email sean@zoomaway.com.

