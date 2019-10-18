The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023
The report, medical mattresses market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (foam, innerspring, and others), end-users (hospitals, homecare, and clinics), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005311/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical mattress market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the medical mattresses market includes:
Medical mattresses market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- End-user
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Medical Mattresses Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Blue Chip Medical Products
- Casco Manufacturing Solutions
- Hill-Rom
- Select Medical
- Thomashilfen
Medical Mattresses Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Medical Mattresses Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Foam Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Innerspring Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Growth in geriatric population will drive the medical mattresses market
Countries like the UK, Japan, the US, and Germany are witnessing significant rise in geriatric population. The healthcare systems of these countries will be facing several challenges to cater to the needs of the increasing aging population. Moreover, the elderly people are more prone to balance disorders and falls, which can lead to postural control problems. These factors will boost the demand for medical mattresses, which in turn, will drive the market.
Rise in adoption of powered air mattress An emerging trend in the medical mattresses market
A semi-electric or total electric hospital bed frame mostly incorporate powered air mattresses. The powered air mattress uses different types of therapies such as air flotation, lateral flotation, alternating pressure, alternating pressure with true low air loss, and air fluidized therapy and requires electricity for proper functioning. These advantages of powered air mattress toward the patients will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/medical-mattresses-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous development of new products
- Influx of technological advancements for medical mattresses
- Rise in adoption of powered air mattress
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
Browse Related Health Care Reports:
- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2019-2023:The global patient lateral transfer market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2023. The patient lateral transfer market size will increase by USD 122.5 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005311/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com