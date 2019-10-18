The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023

The report, medical mattresses market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (foam, innerspring, and others), end-users (hospitals, homecare, and clinics), and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Growth in geriatric population will drive the medical mattresses market

Countries like the UK, Japan, the US, and Germany are witnessing significant rise in geriatric population. The healthcare systems of these countries will be facing several challenges to cater to the needs of the increasing aging population. Moreover, the elderly people are more prone to balance disorders and falls, which can lead to postural control problems. These factors will boost the demand for medical mattresses, which in turn, will drive the market.

Rise in adoption of powered air mattress An emerging trend in the medical mattresses market

A semi-electric or total electric hospital bed frame mostly incorporate powered air mattresses. The powered air mattress uses different types of therapies such as air flotation, lateral flotation, alternating pressure, alternating pressure with true low air loss, and air fluidized therapy and requires electricity for proper functioning. These advantages of powered air mattress toward the patients will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

