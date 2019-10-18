The "Russia Wind Power Market Outlook 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the wind energy sector of the country for the period 2019-2028. In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy, the Russian Federation represents a challenging investment opportunity in CIS region with state renewable energy support scheme.

Current cumulative installed wind power capacity in the country is insignificant, but a number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2019 and next years. First large scale wind power plants started construction at the end of 2015, whilst pipeline of over 1,570 MW (1.57 GW) wind projects are progressing in different stages of development process. Russia has launched at the end of September 2013 its first state support scheme for renewable energy with regulated capacity prices and 15 year PPA term, which is expected to enable further growth of wind energy market in Russian Federation.

Prime Minister of Russia, Mr. Dmitry Medvedev signed on July 28, 2015 very important regulatory document called "Decree 1472-r". This document is fixing previous weak points from the Russian renewable energy law and is expected to create more comfortable and attractive business environment for local and international clean energy investors and particularly those in solar power plants in Russia.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues and future prospects. You will find more than 145 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Russia wind power market. With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision making process.

As 2017 and 2018 were challenging years for world wind energy industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2019 and the next few years is limited. Fast changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information. For your convenience, the analyst can offer the opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Key Topics Covered:

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Wind Power Market in Russia

2.2 Russia Wind Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development in Russia

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Key Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Russia

2.6 Market Forecast Summary

3 RUSSIA POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

4 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) AND CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market Information

4.2 Wind Power in Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market of European Union

4.4 CIS States Common Electricity Market (CIS CEM)

4.5 Electricity Market Concept of Eurasian Economic Union

5 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) WIND POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 RUSSIA POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Wholesale Power Market Structure

6.2.1 Electricity Market

6.2.2 Capacity Market

6.3 Retail power market structure

6.3.1 Retail Companies

6.3.2 Electricity Producers that are not Participants of the Wholesale Market

6.3.3 Contract Structure of Retail Market

6.3.4 Pricing in the Retail Market

6.4 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.5 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.6 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.7 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 RUSSIA WIND POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Wind Power in Russia?

7.2 Russia Wind Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Wind Power Projects in Russia

7.5 Overview of Wind Power Market in Russia

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Wind Power Market

7.9 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Wind Power Market

7.10 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

7.11 Annual Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

7.12 Market Prices for Wind Power Projects in Russia in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.13 Key Cost Structure Elements of Wind Power Plant in Russia

7.14 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Wind Power in Russia

7.15 Key Wind Power Projects in Russia Under Development

7.16 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN RUSSIA. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN RUSSIA

9.1 Financing Options of Wind Power Projects in Russia

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Wind Power Plant investment in Russia (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, ETC.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Wind Power Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 CIS COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and Directives of European Union (EU) affecting CIS countries

11.1.1 Precedent Regulations

11.1.2 EU 2030 Framework for Climate and Energy Policies

11.1.3 EU Energy Roadmap 2050

11.2 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Strategy for CIS Countries Developed by UN ECE

11.2.1 Development of Educational Activity and Personnel Training

11.3 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Mandatory Targets for CIS Countries

12 RUSSIA RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.2.1 Government Decree 1839 On approval of a package of measures to stimulate production of power by generating facilities operating on the basis of renewable energy sources (RES)

12.2.2 Federal Law No. 35-FZ on the Electric Power Industry

12.3 Key Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Russia

12.4 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.5 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.5.1 Environment Protected Areas

12.5.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.6 Energy Law Authorizations

12.6.1 Power Generation Licensing

12.6.2 Grid Interconnection and Quota Limitations

12.6.3 Power Off-Take and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

12.6.4 Feed-in Tariff (FIT)

12.6.5 Green Reneable Energy Sources (RES) Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.7 Additional Incentives for Wind Power Projects in Russia

12.8 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING WIND POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN RUSSIA

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Enercon

FWT Energy GmbH

Fortum Oyj

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SOWITEC Group

Siemens

TW Logisticts (Windstar)

Vestas

WKN Windkraft Nord AG

