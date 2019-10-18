Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of Usil (European Loan Conduit No. 36) DAC, a CMBS single-borrower securitisation.

The collateral for the transaction consists of a €723.9 million limited recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has a two-year initial term with three, one-year extension options. The loan is secured by the borrower's interests in 100 industrial assets located in Germany. The largest asset is 6.7% by allocated loan amount, while the 10 largest assets (36.8%) are just over one-third of the pool. The properties are leased to approximately 1,100 individual tenants, of which the largest represents 4.3% of total contract rent and the top 10 represent 18.1%. Most tenants are local or regional firms.

KBRA's analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties' cash flows and the application of our European CMBS Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of €48.0 million, individual property capitalisation rates of 6.00% to 9.50%, a KBRA Value of €722.2 million, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 100.2%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party technical due diligence, environmental, and valuation reports; the results of our site inspections; and legal documentation.

