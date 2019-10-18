The global pilates equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increase in online sales of pilates equipment will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Growing internet penetration, along with rise in number of mobile users results in increased online purchases, which boost the e-commerce and m-commerce industries. As a result, various pilates equipment providers have started shifting from offline to online mode of distribution to tap the e-commerce and m-commerce industries. Pilates equipment manufacturers have started offering their products through third-party distributors, thereby increasing their international customer base, and also penetrating tier 2 cities and increasing their market footprint in these regions. This shift from traditional offline sales to online sales of pilates equipment, by pilates equipment manufacturers, will drive awareness about pilates as a fitness exercise, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Increased Emphasis on Innovative Pilates Equipment Materials

The increased emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global pilates equipment market. Innovative materials such as carbon fiber and nanomaterials, along with technological advancements are used to manufacture pilates equipment. The need for lightweight pilates equipment is the primary factor that is expected to drive the demand for innovative pilates training equipment, which will boost the market growth.

"Apart from the rising emphasis on innovative pilates equipment materials, the increase in number of boutique fitness studios and the high focus on fitness activities are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global pilates equipment market by product (pilates machines, pilates mats, pilates rings, pilates balls, and other pilates equipment) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing awareness about fitness among end-users and rising demand for boutique fitness studio.

