Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Notification of Transaction

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 18 October 2019, Nick Greenwood, the Company's lead portfolio manager at Miton Asset Management Limited, purchased 4,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 263.7 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Greenwood holds a total of 166,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

