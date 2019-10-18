Anzeige
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire

London, October 18

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 18 October 2019, Nick Greenwood, the Company's lead portfolio manager at Miton Asset Management Limited, purchased 4,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 263.7 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Greenwood holds a total of 166,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8732


© 2019 PR Newswire