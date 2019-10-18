Leading SAP Managed Services Provider in the U.S.

NTT Ltd., the newly formed, world-leading global technology services provider, and Symmetry Holding Inc. (Symmetry), a U.S.-based leading provider of SAP managed services, today announced that Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (Secure-24), part of the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., has completed the acquisition of Symmetry Corporation effective October 17, 2019.

"The powerful business combination of Secure-24 and Symmetry leverages the strengths of both companies around Secure-24's foundation of delivering managed IT operations, application hosting and cloud services to enterprises worldwide," said Mike BeDell, Chief Executive Officer, Secure-24. "As we begin to integrate Symmetry's portfolio into Secure-24's portfolio, through a shared vision, we look forward to providing even greater value that accelerates our clients' business success."

Symmetry, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, will expand the scale of SAP managed services capabilities of Secure-24 and bring new SAP Services that will better serve its clients. In addition, with the acquisition, Symmetry clients now have access to the industry's most comprehensive managed services, vast global resources and innovative solutions beyond SAP technologies, including application hosting services for Oracle, custom applications and multi-cloud managed services.

Together, the companies will build on industry leadership that both have established in expertise reliability, security, and support to continue to provide a superior client experience.

About Secure-24 and NTT Ltd.

Secure-24 will become part of the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. Secure-24 is an SAP-certified cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA operations services provider, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and an Oracle Gold Partner managing Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Hyperion applications across all industries for businesses of every size.

NTT Ltd. partners with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website hello.global.ntt.

About Symmetry

Symmetry manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model The Symmetry Way combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 23 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com.

Company names and service names stated in this press release are the trademarks, service marks and registered trademarks of each company.

