SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on how firms in the consumer electronics industry can improve the procurement process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005353/en/

Businesses in the consumer electronics industry are extensively outsourcing services to meet changing consumer preferences. This is increasing the number of suppliers and large intermediary contract manufacturers. Complex supply chain networks with a high level of subcontracting are increasing the cost of purchasing for companies. This is the reason why businesses are adopting procurement best practices to minimize the overall spend.

Wondering how can you identify the procurement best practices and reduce spend while keeping pace with changing customer demands? Request a proposal to access our customized procurement solution portfolio for FREE.

SpendEdge offers customized solutions to help companies mitigate different types of procurement risks and drive sourcing and procurement excellence. Our reports offer key insights into the key procurement practices to be followed by companies to achieve cost savings.

Strategies to Improve the Procurement Process

Improve spend transparency

Improving transparency in the procurement process is crucial for companies to unlock potential savings and achieve operational excellence. However, this requires the proper implementation of procurement policies. Companies must document the complete procurement process and identify potential suppliers to get the best possible terms during every purchase.

Want to analyze how improving spend transparency can help companies minimize maverick spend? Reach out to our experts for specific insights.

Engage with suppliers

Onboarding potential suppliers and engaging with them is crucial for organizations procuring specialty services and performing maintenance and repair. It can help companies improve the source-to-contract process, monitor supplier performance with set KPIs, and create a win-win strategy.

Obtaining detailed supplier insights is vital for companies to profile the best suppliers. Request a free demo to access our web-based procurement platform for free.

Implement six sigma methodology

Adopting a six sigma methodology can help companies in the consumer electronics industry to meet quality expectations and improve internal operations. It is an effective methodology for companies developing new products with shorter product lifecycles. It significantly reduces dollars spent on reworking defects and improves customer satisfaction.

To know in detail about new methodologies and strategies that companies in the consumer electronics industry can adopt to improve the procurement process, request for more information from our experts now!

Related Articles:

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Spend Analysis Helps an Electronic Components Client Determine the Current State of Spend

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005353/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us