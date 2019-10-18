Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2019 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/10/2019) of GBP56.88m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/10/2019) of GBP41.30m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/10/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.09p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 194.04p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 180.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.88%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.41p 14500000 ZDP share price 107.50p Premium to NAV 0.09% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 17/10/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 23963 EQS News ID: 892813 End of Announcement EQS News Service

