Karoo Energy Plc - Change of Auditor

18 October 2019

Karoo Energy plc

(To be renamed IamFire plc)

("Company")

Change of Auditor

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as its new auditor with immediate effect. PKF will undertake the audit for the year ended 30 April 2019.

UHY Hacker Young has resigned as the Company's auditor and has provided the following statement:

"In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, we confirm that other than the recent creditors voluntary agreement there are no circumstances connected with our ceasing to hold office that we consider should be brought to the attention of the Companies Members or creditors."

The informal creditors voluntary arrangement was disclosed in the circular to shareholder dated 24 September 2019 and, announced the same date.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

