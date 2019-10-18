Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2019
WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
18.10.19
08:08 Uhr
0,032 Euro
-0,001
-1,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.10.2019 | 16:55
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of extraordinary general meeting

PR Newswire

London, October 18

Dissemination of a regulatory announcement that contains inside information according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

18 October 2019

Result of extraordinary general meeting

Karelian Diamonds announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, a poll was taken on each of the resolutions proposed. Resolutions 1 to 5 pertaining to the removal of Professor Richard Conroy, Maureen Jones, Seamus Fitzpatrick, Louis Maguire and Dr. Sor?a Conroy were not passed. Resolutions 6 to 9 pertaining to the appointment of Alan Osborne, Stephen Grimmer, Martin Doyle and Kevin Taylor were not passed.

Accordingly the board of the Company will remain unchanged and be composed of Professor Richard Conroy (Chairman), Maureen Jones (Managing Director), Seamus Fitzpatrick (Non-Executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-Executive Director), Dr Sor?a Conroy (Non-Executive Director), Brendan McMorrow (Non-Executive Director) and Howard Bird (Non-Executive Director).

The results of each resolution are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website shortly.

ResolutionDetailFor (%)For Number of SharesAgainst (%)Against Number of Shares
1That Professor Richard Conroy be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting39.73%11,318,62460.27%17,168,611
2That Maureen Jones be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting41.14%11,719,10058.86%16,768,135
3That Seamus Fitzpatrick be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect41.14%11,719,10058.86%16,768,135
4That Louis Maguire be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect41.14%11,719,10058.86%16,768,135
5That Dr. Sor?a Conroy be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect41.14%11,719,19658.86%16,768,039
6That Alan Osborne be appointed as director with immediate effect41.14%11,719,22558.86%16,767,958
7That Stephen Grimmer be appointed as director with immediate effect41.14%11,719,14258.86%16,768,093
8 That Martin Doyle be appointed as director with immediate effect41.14%11,719,22558.86%16,768,010
9That Kevin Taylor be appointed as director with immediate effect39.73%11,318,66660.27%17,168,569

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 28,487,235 ordinary shares of €0.00025, representing 71.14% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the EGM for every resolution. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 40,042,749 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. Each of the resolutions were proposed as ordinary resolutions. 52 votes were withheld for resolution 6 and nil were withheld for all other resolutions.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

