The Chinese e-mobility company has been hammered since Beijing's abrupt reduction of electric vehicle subsidies in the summer. Korean outfit LG Chem's shipment volumes have gone in the opposite direction.Chinese carmaker BYD suffered a 61% year-on-year decline in battery shipments in August to surrender its position as the world's third largest battery maker to South Korean rival LG Chem. Figures published by South Korean business intelligence company SNE Research spelled out the dramatic turnaround in fortunes with BYD suffering from steep falls in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) subsidies just ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...