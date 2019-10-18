The "UK Personal Injury Market 2019: Market Trends Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Personal Injury Market Report 2019 is the fourth edition of an annual market report from the author. As well as exploring key market trends, issues, and forecasts, the report includes profiles of 20 leading personal injury (PI) law firms 18 with financials and the results of a PI practitioners' survey.

Here are some selected findings:

PI claim numbers are dominated by road traffic accident RTA claims and industrial accidents and injuries. The numbers of both these types of accidents have been declining in the last few years and this trend continued in 2018.

The PI market, including clinical negligence claims, is valued at almost 4bn a year but annual value growth remains weak. The market increased in value by 2.4% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Consolidation is gathering pace in the PI sector as smaller firms and PI teams leave the sector or are purchased by larger players. Legislative changes on their way in April 2020 are likely to drive even more consolidation as the larger players can invest in new technology, improved case management systems, marketing, and acquisitions to deal with the changes. These changes include an increase in the small claims limit, fixed recoverable costs for whiplash claims, and a new online portal for claims submitted by individuals.

Smaller players are cleaning up their case files and WIP ready to sell to other firms but it is a buyer's market and fees paid for existing files are likely to be lower than sellers expect.

Leading PI claimant brands are high volume litigation services. Specialist firms like Bott Co, Express Solicitors, Hudgell Solicitors, and Winn Solicitors have grown into top 200 law firms in 2018 and they are targeting the top 100. Fletchers Solicitors is already there after targeting the top 100 five years ago. These firms have joined leading PI brands Irwin Mitchell, NAHL Group, Simpson Millar, and Slater Gordon as the leading PI players. Some insurance companies Admiral, BGL, and DAS now own PI legal brands and can control the entire claims process.

David Mort states that the larger firms have identified a route to navigate the regulatory changes and this involves investment in IT and improving operating efficiencies, coupled with reducing their dependency on RTA claims, moving towards more high-value claims and expanding related services such as rehabilitation services. Most of these firms also have the financial resources to cope with the changes. Competitive pressures are increasing for smaller firms and they just don't have the financial leeway to change their business models.

An analysis of the latest financials from 10 leading specialist PI firms shows that profit margins are relatively modest around 6% margin and margins are likely to be much lower for many smaller firms. Costs associated with an investment in new technology and re-engineering case management systems have impacted on profits for the larger players in the last year.

Despite the financial pressures noted above the same percentage of practitioners in the author's PI Practitioner Survey 2019 60 firms surveyed are optimistic about workloads in the next 12 months as in the previous survey in 2018. However, it is still less than half that are expecting workloads to increase in the next 12 months.

The author expects the PI market value to decline in value terms in 2020 as the small claims changes have an impact. Once the market has aligned itself to the new landscape, the market should see some modest value growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Introduction

Market characteristics

Regulatory changes in 2020

The number of RTAs and industrial accidents/injuries still in decline

Limited market value growth again, and declining work volumes

Goodbye to some firms, opportunities for others

The future PI firms bracing themselves for 2020 and beyond

Optimism amongst Pl injury practitioners is the same in 2019 as 2018

2. Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations

3. Market Structure

The main types of personal injury work

Four main market participants

The number of solicitors and legal companies

The number of claims management companies continues to decline

4. Market Developments and Drivers

Overview

Strategies of PI firms for regulatory changes starting in 2020

Increase in small claims limit, FRCs and online portal for individuals almost here

Extending FRCs to other claims

Post-legislative review of LASPO concerns about damages-based agreements

Medical reports changes announced in September 2019

The Ogden Rate changed to minus 0.25% in August 2019

Stronger regulation of claims management companies from FCA

Client satisfaction lower for PI firms than all law firms in 2018

Improvement in lawyers sticking to cost budgets

5. The Key Players

Overview

Selected Players

Admiral Law Ltd

Bolt Burdon Kemp

Bott Co Solicitors Ltd

DAS Law Ltd

Express Solicitors Ltd

First4Lawyers

Fletchers Solicitors

Neil Hudgell Ltd

InjuryLawyers4u

Irwin Mitchell Group

Leigh Day

Lyons Davidson Ltd

Minster Law Ltd/BHL (UK) Holdings

NAHL Group/National Accident Helpline Ltd

Redde/NewLaw Solicitors

Simpson Millar LLP

Slater and Gordon

Stewarts Law LLP

Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Winn Solicitors Ltd

6. Market Size and Trends

The number of RTAs in decline

Self-reported workplace injuries are declining

Employee injuries reported by employers increased in the latest year

The number of serious workplace injuries is also in decline

Just over 30,000 cases related to criminal injuries

A market valued at almost 4 billion

Claims management companies a declining force in the market

The volume of cases registered with the CRU declines

Recoveries decrease to 320m

Number of PI claims heard in court drops by 13% in 2018

Personal injury court cases in Scotland and the new Personal Injury Court

Expenditure on NHS clinical negligence claims rises strongly

Claims Portal figures

7. The Future

April 2020 reforms about to hit the sector

The response of PI firms to the April 2020 changes

PI claims after Brexit

Market forecasts

Personal injury practitioner survey

8. Associations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyajs3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005391/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900