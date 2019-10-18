The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 7% between 2019 and 2023

The report, hypodermic needles market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (safety needles and non-safety needles), end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Hypodermic Needles Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Cardinal Health

Retractable Technologies

Smiths Group

TERUMO





Hypodermic Needles Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Hypodermic Needles Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Safety needles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-Safety Needles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles will drive the global market

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing target population requiring hypodermic needles. The aging population is highly susceptible to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, one of the leading causes of mortality. With the rising disease incidence rates, its diagnosis at an early stage and regular monitoring of patients are essential. Benefits offered by hypodermic needles, including ease of use, quick recovery, and improved quality of life coupled with increasing aging population requiring hypodermic needles will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Introduction of user-friendly features in hypodermic needles An emerging trend in the global market

Hypodermic needles come with user-friendly features such as shorter needles, fine gauge needles for lesser pain, and the absence of recapping to reduce infection exposure. User-friendly features in hypodermic needles assist patients in self-administering medicine effectively and evenly to the subcutaneous tissue without deeper layer penetration, thereby reducing tissue damage. Thus, the introduction of user-friendly features in hypodermic needles drives market growth.

High demand for vaccines

Introduction of user-friendly features in hypodermic needles

New product launches

