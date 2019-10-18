Cybersecurity Company Specializing in Deep and Dark Web Analysis Continues Global Expansion

Resecurity, a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web, announces that Selene Giupponi has joined as Managing Director and will be based in Italy. A digital forensics expert, Selene adds significant value to Resecurity's operations in Europe.

Selene has extensive expertise in digital forensics and is often called as an expert witness regarding digital and mobile forensics on domestic and international cases, investigations and court trials. She is a specialized IT trainer in Italy and teaches digital, mobile, cloud and mainframe forensics, cybercrime and information security at various Italian universities.

"Selene brings a depth of experience to our team and we look forward to having her support our continued growth and provide our customers with the situational intelligence needed to navigate today's dynamic threat landscape," said Gene Yoo, CEO, Resecurity. "The European Union is an important strategic market for us, and Italy specifically has a very mature information security community and established collaboration alliances between the private sector and law enforcement agencies."

A frequent speaker at international civil and military conferences, Selene holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and post-graduate work in Computer Forensics and Digital Investigations from the University of Camerino. She is also a member of the Engineers Association of the Latina Province and a member of its ICT board. Selene is a founding member of the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) and is in Women4Cyber.

Selene will be participating in the following European cybersecurity events this year on behalf of Resecurity:

Mobile Forensics Workshop MSAB CYBINT, October 23 2019, Rome

Cyber Security Master Class, October 25-26 2019, University La Sapienza, Rome

International School of Advanced Studies For The Prevention And The Fight Against Organized Crime, October 30 2019, Rome

Cyber Security Master Class November 8-9 2019, University La Sapienza, Rome

MILIPOL, November 19-22 2019, Paris (Stand 4 G 068)

ABOUT RESECURITY

Today, it's not enough to know what's happening IN your network. Organizations must have situational intelligence as to what's happening outside their environment. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web. Based on years of experience and our current work with international governments and law enforcement agencies, Resecurity's Hunter Unit pulls and analyzes the best data, and delivers it in the most actionable format. For more information visit www.resecurity.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

