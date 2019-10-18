NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Interim Report January-September 2019

Nine months 2019

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK 26.4 (22.2).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.29 (1.70).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 717 (SEK 64.16 per share) at September 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 736 (SEK 61.81 per share) at year-end 2018. The fact that the total net asset value decreased, while the net asset value per share increased is due to the shares repurchases made during the period.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 194 (SEK 17.40 per share) at September 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 261 (SEK 21.94 per share) at year-end 2018.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of 2.78 SEK per share to the shareholders for FY 2018.

Third quarter 2019

Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 11.7 (10.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (0.86).

Comments by the CEO

NAXS delivered a steady performance during the third quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share growing by 3% during the quarter and by 7.4% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.

NAXS has a robust balance sheet and the Company continues to asses potential investment opportunities.

Lennart Svantesson

Financial summary

2019

1/1-9/30 2018

1/1-9/30 2019

7/1-9/30 2018

7/1-9/30 Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK 26 375 22 180 11 679 10 611

2019

09/30 2018

12/31 Private equity fund investments, KSEK 479 362 406 861 Private equity fund investments in % of equity 67 55 Remaining commitments, KSEK 57 645 86 953 Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK 537 007 493 814 Other investments, KSEK 43 473 56 784 Net cash, KSEK 194 391 261 444 Private equity fund investments per share, SEK 42.91 34.15 Other investments per share, SEK 3.89 4.77 Net cash per share, SEK 17.40 21.94 Net asset value per share, SEK 64.16 61.81 Share price, SEK 46.90 47.90

NAXS AB



NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

