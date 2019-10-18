Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2019
18.10.2019 | 17:53
(110 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Interim Report January-September 2019

Nine months 2019

  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK 26.4 (22.2).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.29 (1.70).
  • Net asset value amounted to MSEK 717 (SEK 64.16 per share) at September 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 736 (SEK 61.81 per share) at year-end 2018. The fact that the total net asset value decreased, while the net asset value per share increased is due to the shares repurchases made during the period.
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 194 (SEK 17.40 per share) at September 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 261 (SEK 21.94 per share) at year-end 2018.
  • The 2019 Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of 2.78 SEK per share to the shareholders for FY 2018.

Third quarter 2019

  • Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 11.7 (10.6).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (0.86).

Comments by the CEO

NAXS delivered a steady performance during the third quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share growing by 3% during the quarter and by 7.4% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.

NAXS has a robust balance sheet and the Company continues to asses potential investment opportunities.
Lennart Svantesson

Financial summary

2019
1/1-9/30		2018
1/1-9/30		2019
7/1-9/30		2018
7/1-9/30
Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK26 37522 18011 67910 611

2019
09/30		2018
12/31
Private equity fund investments, KSEK479 362406 861
Private equity fund investments in % of equity6755
Remaining commitments, KSEK57 64586 953
Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK537 007493 814
Other investments, KSEK43 47356 784
Net cash, KSEK194 391261 444
Private equity fund investments per share, SEK42.9134.15
Other investments per share, SEK3.894.77
Net cash per share, SEK17.4021.94
Net asset value per share, SEK64.1661.81
Share price, SEK46.9047.90

Contact information

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

Gösta Lundgren, CFO

Telephone: +46 70 710 47 88

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.45 CET on October 18, 2019.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB

NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment

  • NAXS Interim report January-September 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f224cd5-d752-4282-96f7-a245c64e7c8f)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)