Spirit AeroSystems Prestwick, Scotland Site Wins Employer of the Year Award

WICHITA, Kansas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] site in Prestwick, Scotland, was recognized as the Employer of the Year by the Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce. Award nominees showcase the best of business in Ayrshire, reflecting the breadth and depth of business successes in the region.

"Our employees are the key factor in the company's success, and I believe Spirit AeroSystems has some of the most dedicated and skilled employees in the world," said Prestwick Site General Manager Tommy Cowan. "We greatly value each of them and the contributions they make. They help give Spirit its competitive edge, and their positive attitudes help create an excellent work environment. With the growth plans we have at Spirit, we want our team to feel part of a family, and we are extremely proud of this award."

Spirit Prestwick employs approximately 1,000 people which support a commercial production powerhouse, an emerging center for integrated systems work, and existence as a trusted global source for maintenance and repairs. Spirit and its various partners are expanding the research and development landscape with a new facility - the Aerospace Innovation Center -- expected to open in 2020.

The Ayrshire Business Awards is in its tenth year, and this year received its highest number of entries across 15 categories. The Spirit Prestwick site was one of four finalists for the Employer of the Year award. Finalists were judged on commitment to the continual learning and development of staff, engagement with the long-term unemployed, employee benefits such as health plan or other incentives that help with staff retention, equal opportunities for all, and flexible working policies.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013523/Spirit_AeroSystems_Prestwick_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/333376/spirit_aerosystems__inc__logo.jpg