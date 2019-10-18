Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Xetra
18.10.19
17:35 Uhr
40,150 Euro
+1,180
+3,03 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,060
40,330
19:24
40,210
40,300
19:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG38,680-5,15 %
OSRAM LICHT AG40,150+3,03 %