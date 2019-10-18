Websafety Inc: WebSafety Inc. Applying Patent Research to Distracted Driving

Distracted Driving is Dangerous, Claiming 3,166 Lives in 2017 Alone

WebSafety, Inc. is Uniquely Positioned to Apply its Patent Technology to Contribute to the Solution

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / WEBSAFETY, Inc. (OTC PINK:WBSI) has researched, developed and used patented technology unique only to their App. After years of additional research in order to improve every aspect of the App and user experience, WebSafety, Inc. is the leading research company to provide parents with the peace of mind they all deserve.

WebSafety's founder and CEO Rowland Day stated, "WebSafety has carefully targeted a few of the biggest social problems in the world today. Specifically, children's use of smartphones and the resulting addiction that occurs from everyday use. Our next app will also be an answer for another world wide dangerous problem that people see everyday. Our new app uses our own patented technology and will clearly make the world a better and safer place."

Many states have prohibiting text messaging while driving. However, enforcing laws prohibiting text messaging may prove problematic since the cellular device may be held in a position where it is not visible to law enforcement personnel. Further, a certain number of teenagers and other drivers may simply ignore the laws, especially if the penalty is nominal. Thus, there exists a need for a method of inhibiting the use of certain functions of cellular devices such as Short Message Service (SMS), Multi-media Message Service (MMS) and email while the operator of the device is also operating a vehicle.

Initiatives like Zero Fatalities in Utah state that "the two biggest causes of distracted driving crashes: cell phones & passengers". John Gleason, UDOT spokesman, said national distracted driving death and injury statistics are just the "tip of the iceberg," as distracted driving incidents are underreported. "Actual numbers are far more shocking," Gleason said.

WebSafety is the leading provider of mobile apps that assist parents in monitoring their children's mobile device usage and activities. Mobile device usage includes mobile apps downloaded and used, websites visited, mobile device location throughout the day, geo-fencing, photos and comments posted to social networks, and mobile device usage restrictions.

About WebSafety, Inc.

The vision of WebSafety, Inc. is to give clear visibility for parents to monitor and protect their child(ren) from inappropriate behavior on their mobile device. All parents want to protect their children in any way they can. The WebSafety, Inc app enables them to do just that. For more information, visit www.websafety.com.

Media contact:

Email: rday@websafety.com

2510 East Sunset Road

Suite 5-837

Las Vegas, NV 89120

775-464-1980. Office

SOURCE: WebSafety Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563486/WebSafety-Inc-Applying-Patent-Research-to-Distracted-Driving