FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Realty Inc Retains BF Borgers CPA, PC to Audit the Past Two Years Financials; Upon a Successful Completion of the Audits FAVO Intends to File a FORM 10 With the SEC

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / FAVO Realty Inc (OTC PINK:FAVO), a real estate investment and asset management company is pleased to announce they have retained BF Borgers CPA, PC to audit the past two years financials.

Upon successful completion of the audit, FAVO Realty, Inc intends to file a FORM 10 with the SEC to become a fully reporting company.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "We are looking forward to completing our financial audits, filing a FORM 10 and becoming a fully reporting non-shell company. This is an exciting time for FAVO and a major step in our corporate development."

More About FAVO Realty, Inc.

FAVO REALTY, INC is a real estate investment company which intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties and other real estate investments located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Real Estate and Capital Market professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of Real Estate related transactions. www.favogrp.com.

More About BF Borgers CPA, PC

BF Borgers CPA, PC is based in Lakewood, Colorado and was founded in 2009. Over the past decade BF Borgers CPA, PC has established itself as a leader in the audit, accounting, tax and business services field. They currently perform PCAOB audits for FORM 10 Filings, Form S-1 Filings, Super 8-K Filings as well as 10-K audits and 10-Q quarterly reviews for over 80 publicly traded companies around the world. www.bfbcpa.us

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com

Tel: 833.FAVOGRP

SOURCE: FAVO Realty, Inc and FAVO Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563482/FAVO-Realty-Inc-Retains-BF-Borgers-CPA-PC-to-Audit-the-Past-Two-Years-Financials-Upon-a-Successful-Completion-of-the-Audits-FAVO-Intends-to-File-a-FORM-10-With-the-SEC