The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 17% between 2019-2023

The report, PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on indication and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market includes:

PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Indication Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast



PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification AbbVie Inc. AstraZeneca CLOVIS ONCOLOGY Pfizer Inc. TESARO,Inc.





PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market Landscape 2019-2023: Indication

Ovarian cancer Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast cancer Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

The expanded application of PARP inhibitors will drive the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market

PARP inhibitors are known for their high efficacy in the treatment of diseases such as solid tumors. Vendors save on R&D costs by incorporating single molecule of these inhibitors for conducting multiple pre-clinical and clinical trial studies. This minimizes the need for extensive clinical research workforce. The vast application landscape of PARP inhibitors encourages vendors to carry out research activities for new cancer indications.

Extensive ongoing research An emerging trend in the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitors market

Vendors are increasingly conducting research activities on drugs such as PARP inhibitors due to high prevalence of cancer and approval of various novel therapies. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for PARP inhibitors to develop drugs for primary peritoneal cancer, fallopian tube cancer, and advanced ovarian cancer conditions. This is encouraging various companies to conduct heavy R&D, resulting in the growth of the market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

