Web Presence: Merchant Members with Perks Group Gain Free Marketing Services Across National Network

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / As an industry leader in affinity programs, Perks Group has one of the largest member networks in the nation with program offerings in all fifty states. Merchant members who sign up for Perks Group gain free marketing services that reach millions of people from coast to coast.

The extensive network Perks Group created and the partnerships they've secured set them far apart from the competition in terms of available deals and opportunities for sales. Because of this, merchants seek out the affinity network to gain entry to an exclusive national program that consists of millions of members across the country.

Perks has spent decades building up their program and making it easier than ever to access deals and save money through thousands of retailers. In addition, they've built one of the most sophisticated user platforms in affinity programs today, giving members a variety of ways to quickly redeem discounts. They released their platform in 2011, making them one of the first in the entire industry to do so.

They've succeeded where other affinity programs have failed, namely by updating their services often, consistently attracting new Perks Group members and merchants, and by avoiding common gimmicks like point systems. All members are required to do is sign into their user hubs using any computer or smart device with an internet connection and search for local deals or distant ones when traveling. From this, they save on name brand products, everyday necessities, and a variety of professional services. Using the online hub or Perks Group application, members can make purchases either online and at physical store locations.

Both members and merchants gain access to a variety of benefits: members get frequently-updated lists of deals that they can find by searching either a city, state, or zip code; merchants gain exposure and marketing opportunities to the millions of members checking their lists of regular savings, which is a tremendous resource that can significantly boost awareness and leads.

Merchants who join the Perks program are given a spotlight to announce their company and market their savings with members. In this way, merchant deals are showcased to improve their visibility and customer base. New merchants are also announced to other corporate clients in their areas to amplify sales and recognition in their respected industries.

After the initial spotlight, merchants are periodically featured in Perks Group emails where they can provide business info and announce new deals to members, helping to promote their brand across the country.

Additionally, merchants are able to create business profiles where they can share things like their mission statement, product listings, and useful information members should know. The free marketing resources they gain by joining Perks boosts brand awareness and give them a truly unique advantage over competitors.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563490/Merchant-Members-with-Perks-Group-Gain-Free-Marketing-Services-Across-National-Network