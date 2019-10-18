Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally outlines latest NADA Academy programs

Automotive industry entrepreneur and NADA Academy graduate Rahim Hassanally outlines the scheme's latest programs.

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / An award-winning automotive industry entrepreneur originally from Texas and currently based in California, Rahim Hassanally's years of industry success have included recognition by the annual Urban Wheel Awards and Automotive News' national, industry-wide 'Top 40 Under 40' list. Graduating from NADA Education's NADA Academy over a decade ago, Hassanally provides an inside look at the program's current offering.

"NADA Academy programs prepare current and future automotive dealership leaders to improve profitability across all departments," explains Hassanally, himself a NADA Academy graduate, "while also exploring how new technology and the latest industry innovations are continually reshaping the sector."

NADA Academy programs extend to six one-week classroom sessions taken over the course of a year. "The sessions, which are held at NADA headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, are then paired with hands-on practical experience across each area of dealership life," adds Hassanally, who graduated from the scheme in 2006.

The NADA Academy, he says, promises to teach participants in just 12 months what may otherwise take a decade or more to learn in the field. "Elsewhere, seminar and certificate programs allow dealership managers to attend individual weeks of the scheme to hone particular skills specific to their requirements," reveals Hassanally.

The latest NADA Academy programs include financial management, fixed operations, variable operations, and business leadership. "The six one-week classroom sessions begin with financial management and conclude with business leadership," Hassanally explains. Weeks two, three, four, and five, meanwhile, he says, cover parts, servicing, pre-owned vehicle sales, and new vehicle sales, respectively.

"Also on offer are ATD Academy programs," adds Hassanally, wrapping up, "which are specifically for current and future operators of the nation's truck dealerships."

Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman, a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, and a supporter of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charities, and other good causes, Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'

To learn more about Rahim Hassanally, visit https://rahimhassanally.co/. To find out more about NADA Academy programs currently on offer, meanwhile, head to https://www.nada.org/academy/.

