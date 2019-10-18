Web Presence: David J Maloney introduces The Weekly Show with David J Maloney

The host of The Weekly Show with David J Maloney provides a behind the scenes look at the popular weekly variety and talk show.

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / A 30-minute weekly talk and variety show established earlier this year and filmed in front of a live studio audience, The Weekly Show with David J Maloney has already attracted a loyal following thanks to Maloney's unique interviewing style, his humor, his charm, and his frequent audience interactions. Recorded at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in the Mississippi city of Biloxi, attorney and media personality Maloney provides a closer behind the scenes look at the show.

"The show focuses on local happenings, current events, and the promotion of good causes in the region," explains Maloney, "as well as on interviews with popular musicians, actors, comedians, and more."

Recent guests on The Weekly Show with David J Maloney have included country music star Brooke Woods, retired NFL defensive tackle Fred Robbins, singer Chloe Channell, author Nathan Monk, singer-songwriter Woody Bradshaw, historian Anderson Flen, and classic rock band Tyler Livingston and The Absolutes. "Just last month we had Jonathan Brannan in the studio to chat about his crazy journey into being cast for Pitch Perfect," reveals Maloney, "where he shared cool stories from the set and so much more."

September also saw Maloney invite UFC fighter Brok 'Chata Tuska' Weaver and author and illustrator duo Michael and Sarah Hewes to The Weekly Show. "Michael, Sarah, and I sat down to chat about their book, The Tempestuous Trial of Maybelline Merriweather," adds David.

Already this month, meanwhile, Maloney has welcomed a wide array of guests to The Weekly Show where the successful attorney and media personality charmed his invitees with his impersonations, sarcasm, humor, and the unique interviewing style for which he's become known since launching the popular talk and variety show earlier in 2019.

"Rod Stokes stopped by to chat about his journey into music, starring on The Voice, and co-writing with Kelly Clarkson," reveals Maloney. "Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi, on the other hand," he adds, "spoke openly about the importance of tourism in our coastal communities, and the efforts being made by Coastal Mississippi to grow the perfect environment to allow local tourism to truly flourish."

David J Maloney is a specialist personal injury attorney best known for his unique television commercials. Named a Top 10 Injury Lawyer by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, avid hockey enthusiast Maloney also owns part of the Pensacola Ice Flyers SPHL hockey team, and has done since 2012. "When I'm not working or presenting The Weekly Show, I also enjoy painting and sculpting," he adds, wrapping up.

Catch David J Maloney on The Weekly Show with David J Maloney every Sunday at 7 PM CDT. For more information, visit https://weekly-show.com/.

