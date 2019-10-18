The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% between 2019-2023
The report, permanent artificial skin market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the permanent artificial skin market includes:
Permanent artificial skin market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-user
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Avita Medical
- EUCARE PHARMACEUTICALS
- Solsys Medical
- Integra LifeSciences
- MiMedx
Permanent Artificial Skin Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Permanent Artificial Skin Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other healthcare centers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growth of geriatric population leading to increased incidences of chronic wounds will drive the permanent artificial skin market
Old people are more susceptible to several chronic diseases and wounds such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This is encouraging vendors to develop bioengineered permanent artificial skin substitutes such as Dermagraft by Organogenesis. Such substitutes are used to heal diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.
Increasing initiatives to raise awareness about skin and tissue donation An emerging trend in the permanent artificial skin market
The growing incidence of skin diseases is driving the need for replacement surgeries and skin donations. Researchers require adequate amount of skin to prepare permanent artificial skin substitutes. This is driving many organizations around the globe to create an awareness about the importance of skin donation and skin diseases that require replacement surgeries.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in SDB
- Advances in underwater imaging technology
- Increasing penetration of AI
