The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% between 2019-2023

The report, permanent artificial skin market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global permanent artificial skin market 2019-2023.

The report on the permanent artificial skin market includes:

Permanent artificial skin market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Avita Medical EUCARE PHARMACEUTICALS Solsys Medical Integra LifeSciences MiMedx



Permanent Artificial Skin Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Permanent Artificial Skin Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other healthcare centers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growth of geriatric population leading to increased incidences of chronic wounds will drive the permanent artificial skin market

Old people are more susceptible to several chronic diseases and wounds such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This is encouraging vendors to develop bioengineered permanent artificial skin substitutes such as Dermagraft by Organogenesis. Such substitutes are used to heal diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.

Increasing initiatives to raise awareness about skin and tissue donation An emerging trend in the permanent artificial skin market

The growing incidence of skin diseases is driving the need for replacement surgeries and skin donations. Researchers require adequate amount of skin to prepare permanent artificial skin substitutes. This is driving many organizations around the globe to create an awareness about the importance of skin donation and skin diseases that require replacement surgeries.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

