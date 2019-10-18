Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI-Polish Project Marks Its 10th Anniversary By Publishing Over 4,050 Translations And Analyses

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / The MEMRI-Polish project and its Polish-language website, launched in August 2009, recently marked its 10th anniversary with the publication of over 4,050 translations and analyses. In 2009, MEMRI added the Polish website to its English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Hebrew, and Russian websites (and in the past German, Italian, and Chinese as well), making it the 10th language in which MEMRI research has been published. The MEMRI-Polish website features many of MEMRI's important reports and is updated regularly with new MEMRI content.

This achievement was accomplished due to the dedicated expert linguistic volunteer efforts by Malgorzata Koraszewska. The MEMRI-Polish project has facilitated the use of MEMRI research by Poland's government, media, and academia.

MEMRI-Polish also maintains a Facebook page with all the latest MEMRI content that has been posted to the website.

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

